Open Menu

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft Brings 3 Cosmonauts Back To Earth

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft brings 3 cosmonauts back to Earth

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Russian Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, carrying an international crew of three cosmonauts, has successfully returned to Earth on Saturday.

The spacecraft landed at 10:17 Moscow time (0717 GMT) on Saturday near the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan, bringing home Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, Belarusian spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.

The spacecraft had previously undocked from the Rassvet research module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station. The deorbiting and descent to Earth were completed in normal mode.

Oleg Novitskiy and Marina Vasilevskaya spent 14 days in orbit, while Loral O'Hara completed a 204-day mission. This marks Novitskiy's fourth spaceflight, bringing his total time in space to 545 days. For Vasilevskaya and O'Hara, this mission concludes their first spaceflights.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

11 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

12 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

12 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

12 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

12 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

12 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

12 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

13 hours ago

More Stories From World