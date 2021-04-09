Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier launched on Friday the Soyuz MS-18 Yu. A. Gagarin rocket with three astronauts on board from the Baikonur spaceport, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier launched on Friday the Soyuz MS-18 Yu. A. Gagarin rocket with three astronauts on board from the Baikonur spaceport, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

"There is a lift contact," it was announced from the observation platform when flames burst out of the engines.

This means that the sensor detecting spacecraft takeoff from the launch pad was triggered.

The spacecraft, launched ahead of the 60th anniversary of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human in space, is set to take Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the International Space Station.

Gagarin's name and portrait are painted on the rocket hull.