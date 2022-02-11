UrduPoint.com

Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Soyuz Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Kourou Spaceport

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian carrier rocket Soyuz-STB with 34 satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The launch is broadcast on the website of the operator Arianespace.

The total duration of the mission will be 3 hours 33 minutes and will include nine separations of satellites.

OneWeb satellites are designed to create a space communication system that provides high-speed worldwide internet access. OneWeb is going to deploy a full first generation grouping by June 2022.

This mission brings the total number of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit to 428.

