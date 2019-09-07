UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft With Robot Fedor Lands In Kazakhstan - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft With Robot Fedor Lands in Kazakhstan - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Fedor, Russia's first robot which flew to the International Space Station (ISS), returned to Earth on board the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, space agency Roscosmos said in the early hours of Saturday.

The spacecraft loaded with Fedor was launched into space on August 22 and docked to the ISS five days later. On Friday, the vehicle undocked and was de-orbited.

"The #SoyuzMS14 spacecraft descent module carrying #SkybotF850 humanoid robot successfully landed. All the reentry and landing operations went as expected!" Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.

Your Thoughts and Comments

