Russia's Soyuz To Take Crew To ISS At Record Speed In October - NASA
Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Soyuz spaceship is expected to launch in October and take the crew to the International Space Station at record speed in a little more than three hours, NASA said.
According to the US space agency, the Soyuz MS-17 is expected to launch at 5:45 GMT and dock at the ISS at 8:50.
The flight will take three hours and five minutes.
The shortest flight so far has been the one made by the Soyuz MS-06 in September 2017. It took the ship five hours 38 minutes to get to the ISS with the crew.