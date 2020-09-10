UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Soyuz To Take Crew To ISS At Record Speed In October - NASA

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Soyuz to Take Crew to ISS at Record Speed in October - NASA

Russian Soyuz spaceship is expected to launch in October and take the crew to the International Space Station at record speed in a little more than three hours, NASA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Soyuz spaceship is expected to launch in October and take the crew to the International Space Station at record speed in a little more than three hours, NASA said.

According to the US space agency, the Soyuz MS-17 is expected to launch at 5:45 GMT and dock at the ISS at 8:50.

The flight will take three hours and five minutes.

The shortest flight so far has been the one made by the Soyuz MS-06 in September 2017. It took the ship five hours 38 minutes to get to the ISS with the crew.

Related Topics

Russia September October 2017

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

21 minutes ago

BRICS Security Officials to Hold Video Conference ..

51 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 155 more COVID-19 cases, 21,743 i ..

53 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in faisalabad

54 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 75,000, tota ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.