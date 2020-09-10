Russian Soyuz spaceship is expected to launch in October and take the crew to the International Space Station at record speed in a little more than three hours, NASA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian Soyuz spaceship is expected to launch in October and take the crew to the International Space Station at record speed in a little more than three hours, NASA said.

According to the US space agency, the Soyuz MS-17 is expected to launch at 5:45 GMT and dock at the ISS at 8:50.

The flight will take three hours and five minutes.

The shortest flight so far has been the one made by the Soyuz MS-06 in September 2017. It took the ship five hours 38 minutes to get to the ISS with the crew.