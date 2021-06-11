UrduPoint.com
Russia's Soyuzmultfilm Animation Studio In Talks With Netflix On Joint Projects

Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russian oldest animation studio Soyuzmultfilm has been in talks with Netflix over potential cooperation, including joint projects and production, the chairwoman of the studio's board, Yuliana Slashcheva, announced on Thursday.

"Today, we had a discussion with Netflix, and I really hope that we will have some joint projects in the future.

We talked possible distribution of already created projects, which continue to be serially produced, and I also really look forward to joint production of animated feature films," she said.

She noted that Soyuzmultfilm plans to further increase its presence in international markets, with several distribution deals already in its portfolio.

Slashcheva added that the studio is currently working on four animated features scheduled for release over the next two years. According to her, Soyuzmultfilm aims to increase its production to two features per year after 2023.

More Stories From World

