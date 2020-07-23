UrduPoint.com
Russia's Space Agency Planning To Create New Series Of All-Weather Observation Satellites

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos will develop a family of new satellites for spaceborne photography and geolocation monitoring as part of the Sfera satellite constellation, Roscosmos First Deputy Director General Yury Urlichich said on Thursday.

Urlichich delivered a presentation at the Satellite Russia and CIS 2020 international space conference.

The new series of Sfera satellites will include the Sfera-MKA and Sfera-SMKA satellites for electro-optical high-resolution high-resolution Earth observation imagery and the Sfera-X and Sfera-XLP satellites for all-weather radiolocating, according to the presentation.

This will add up to previously announced satellites Yamal, Smotr, Express-PB and some 90 others that contribute to Sfera's internet broadband communications and other civilian-purpose services.

According to Urlichich, Roscosmos' goal is to increase the number of Sfera's civilian-purpose satellite five times by 2030, exceeding 500 in number. The plan is to collect them into 10 orbital groupings each with over 100 different functions within the same navigation, telecommunication and geoinformation field.

Program Sfera was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018. It emerged as a Russian challenger to previously existing OneWeb and Starlink constellations of satellites, developed in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

