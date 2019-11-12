(@imziishan)

The special forces of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District have received a large batch of new AK-12 assault rifles, produced by the Kalashnikov Concern, with the weapons having already entered operational service, the military district said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The special forces of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District have received a large batch of new AK-12 assault rifles, produced by the Kalashnikov Concern, with the weapons having already entered operational service, the military district said on Tuesday.

"A batch of over 700 newest AK-12 Kalashnikov rifles has entered operational service at the special forces unit of the Southern Military District, deployed in Krasnodar Krai," the Southern Military District said in a press release.

Compared to its previous versions, AK-74M and AKM, the new rifle has improved ergonomics, operational accuracy and tube reliability.

The 5.45 mm caliber AK-12 has been developed within the Ratnik program as an element of a prospective equipment of the Russian military. Both military and civilian weapons of different caliber will be produced on the base of AK-12.