MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian special units have started forcing their way into the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said on Tuesday.

"As far as I am concerned, assault groups, which were specifically selected to storm the facility, have started to carry out their duty," Basurin told Russian television channel Rossiya 24.

On Sunday, the Russian armed forces proposed that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries, who had been surrounded and completely blocked at the Azovstal plant, stop all hostilities and lay down their arms, starting from 03:00 GMT.

Kiev ordered the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov to shoot those who choose to lay down their arms to the Russian military at the plant.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.