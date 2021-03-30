(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia's special operations forces have broken into the house of the 61-year-old man who barricaded himself in the Moscow Region and opened fire on national guard staffers, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Special operation forces have entered the house, the special operation continues," the source said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officers arrived in the Moscow Region's housing community to check if the 61-year-old possessed weapons illegally. The man refused to let them inside the house and opened fire.

Shooting can be heard near the house, a Sputnik correspondent reported.