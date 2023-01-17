UrduPoint.com

Russia's Special Presidential Envoy Discussed Increase In Imports To Afghanistan - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Russia's Special Presidential Envoy Discussed Increase in Imports to Afghanistan - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian special presidential envoy, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov, during a visit to Afghanistan, discussed with representatives of the Taliban government (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorism) the creation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to Russia and an increase in imports from Russia, the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

The visit took place on January 11-13.

"During the visit, the development of trade and economic ties was discussed with the Afghan partners, including an increase in imports from Russia and the creation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to the Russian Federation," a spokesperson for the embassy said.

