Russia's Specific Obligations To Cut Emissions To Be Announced Soon - Presidential Envoy

16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:06 PM

Russia's Specific Obligations to Cut Emissions to Be Announced Soon - Presidential Envoy

Russia's specific obligations to cut emissions will be announced shortly, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russia's specific obligations to cut emissions will be announced shortly, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Edelgeriyev said there were no specific dates yet.

