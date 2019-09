Russia's specific obligations to cut emissions will be announced shortly, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Edelgeriyev said there were no specific dates yet.