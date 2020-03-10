The 24th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held in 2021, the Roscongress Foundation, which organizes the forum, said on Tuesday

"XXIV SPIEF will be held in 2021," Roscongress said.

The 2020 edition of the forum, which was due to be held from June 3-6, was canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.