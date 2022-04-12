Issues of preparation for the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) were discussed in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, with the forum expected to become the safest and most significant event of this kind in 2022, SPIEF organizer Roscongress Foundation said

Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg hosted the conference on preparation for the SPIEF, which will take place from June 15-18, to discuss the issues of sanitary and epidemiological safety during installation works, as well as fire security of the site.

"Organizing an event of this size invariably requires a clear action plan. It is essential that time frames for accreditation, projects, and technical solutions are strictly adhered to, and that PCR testing is in place. Over the years, we have developed a transparent and unambiguous procedure.

It has been crucial to follow this procedure in order to avoid disruption and delays during preparation of the Forum venue. This year will be no exception. I am in no doubt that the concerted efforts of all offices and organizations involved in preparations for this anniversary edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will make it the biggest, safest, and most significant event of its kind in 2022," SPIEF director Alexey Valkov said.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of nationwide and international conventions, exhibitions; and business, public, youth, sporting, and cultural events. The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia's economic potential, promoting its national interests, and improving the country's image.