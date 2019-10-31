(@FahadShabbir)

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russia's Sputnik news agency, which is a part of Rossiya Segodnya International Media Agency, and China's Xinhua have signed an agreement on exchanging content in Spanish and Arabic.

The document was signed on Wednesday during the 4th edition of the BRICS Media Forum that was ongoing in Brazil's Sao Paulo.

"We will now be able to receive Xinhua news in Arabic and Spanish and share exclusive content with our Chinese colleagues almost immediately. And, in addition, it is important that we continue to develop specific news cooperation with one of the world's leading news agencies, with which we have a long-standing close relationship," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostaev said.

The Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua news agency, He Ping, in his turn, said that the agreement was a result of real practical cooperation between the two media in the framework of BRICS media forum's mechanism.

BRICS media forum will last through Thursday. It aims to strengthen the cooperation between the media of the association's member countries. The participants discuss the role of media in promoting interactions between the countries and the multipolar world.