Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:38 PM

Russia's Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine to Enter Market in 3 Weeks - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia's single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus will enter the civil commerce market in three weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Thursday.

"In three weeks," Murashko told reporters, when asked when the vaccine will be launched into civil circulation.

More Stories From World

