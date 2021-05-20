(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia's single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus will enter the civil commerce market in three weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Thursday.

"In three weeks," Murashko told reporters, when asked when the vaccine will be launched into civil circulation.