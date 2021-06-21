UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine To Enter Circulation Soon - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine to Enter Circulation Soon - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against COVID-19 will enter circulation this coming week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine, which can be quite conveniently used for revaccination, is now at the stage of production and quality control.

I think we will introduce it to the market within this coming week," Murashko said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

It will be available in all the vaccination spots, the minister specified.

