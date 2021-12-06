The Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has demonstrated a high level of effectiveness and safety, the Argentine Ministry of Health said on Monday

"The Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated a protective efficacy of over 80% after 21 days since its single administration and a notable increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the evaluation after 42 days since its administration, to the individuals aged 18 and over. Similarly, the safety profile was adequate, as has already been demonstrated in our country after the administration of over 10 million doses of the first component of the vaccine," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Argentina approved Sputnik Light as a stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose.

Argentina was one of the first countries to register the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices approved the vaccine based on Russian data without any additional clinical trials in Argentina. Sputnik V became one of the key vaccines used in the country during the vaccination campaign.

A study in Argentina to evaluate the combined use of Sputnik Light and vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino demonstrated that Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for these vaccines.

Data from the Health Ministry of the Argentine province of Buenos Aires showed the effectiveness of Sputnik Light at the level of 78.6-83.7% in vaccinating the elderly.