MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia will market the Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus as a quick fix for countries struggling to save as many lives as possible, the chief executive of the RDIF foundation financing research said Monday.

The Russian Health Ministry authorized Sputnik Light for clinical trials earlier in the day. President Vladimir Putin said last month that the single-component vaccine was expected to have a shorter efficacy period compared to the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund is financing the clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine, which can be an effective temporary solution for many countries fighting to save as many lives as possible at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

He added that Sputnik V would remain the backbone of Russia's vaccination campaign. Dmitriev told Russian media in December that Sputnik Light's efficiency was estimated at up to 85 percent.