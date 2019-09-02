(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Sputnik News Agency and Radio and Mongolia's Montsame news agency opened on Monday a photo exhibition in the Mongolian capital timed to the 80th anniversary of the nations' joint victory over the Imperial Japanese army at the Battle of Khalkhyn Gol.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Ulaanbaatar Mayor Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan and Russian diplomats.

"The Soviet-Mongolian victory near the Khalkhyn Gol [River] had a huge military and political impact on WWII. From 1939 until now, it has been a symbol of friendship, camaraderie and solidarity of the peoples of Russia and Mongolia," Ksenia Franchuk, Sputnik's deputy director in charge of international cooperation, said.

The mayor of the Mongolian capital stressed the exhibition's role in educating the youth, who he said should be aware of the value of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Such events are important primarily because they stop history from being distorted and help preserve the historical memory," Amarsaikhan said.

The director general of Montsame, Badamdorj Ganchimeg, said that his agency's collaboration with Sputnik was part of festivities marking the anniversary of a battle that led to the signing of a ceasefire pact between the Soviet Union and Japan.

The show will be on until September 6. It includes rare archive photos, portraits of military commanders and soldiers, pictures taken in battle and during rest, photos of military trophies, and scenes of interrogation. More recent pictures of Russian and Mongolian leaders, and joint cultural and sports events are also on display.

Sputnik is one of Russia's largest news agencies. Founded in 2014, it now publishes in 32 languages and broadcasts radio shows in over 90 cities across the world as well as online. Montsame is Mongolia's main news agency, which was founded in 1921. It has a nationwide network of reporters and offices in Moscow and Beijing.