Russia's Sputnik V 91.8% Effective For People Over 60 - Interim Analysis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.8 percent efficient for people aged over 60, according to an interim analysis of the phase 3 trials of the vaccine, which involved 2,444 senior citizens.

The study included 1,611 participants aged over 60 in the vaccine group and 533 in the placebo group, a fresh report published in the Lancet medical journal said. The maximum age of participants was 87 years in the vaccine group.

"Notably, vaccine efficacy was 91.8% in participants older than 60 years," the report read.

No minors participated in the phase 3 trials, and it is believed that further research into vaccine safety and efficiency for children and pregnant women is needed.

"Although the study enrolled participants with comorbidities, not all risk groups are represented. There is a need to further investigate the vaccine in adolescents and children under Pediatric Investigational Plans, as well as pregnant and lactating women. Most participants in our trial were white, so we welcome further investigation in a more diverse cohort," the report said.

More Stories From World

