Russia's Sputnik V Active Component Shipped To Mexico For Local Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Sputnik V Active Component Shipped to Mexico for Local Production

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The first batch of the active component of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been delivered to Mexico, and the bottling and packaging of the drug begins in the country, Mexican laboratory for biological agents and reagents Birmex reported.

"With the arrival of the active component today, the packaging of ... batches begins, which will require verification and approval by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks Cofepris, as well as the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology [developer of the Russian vaccine] for approval and the start of mass bottling of the Sputnik V vaccine at Birmex at the end of July," the state laboratory said on Tuesday.

It noted that the laboratory also intended to submit documents for an emergency use authorization of the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine in Mexico.

After its approval, the laboratory expects to start negotiations on the transfer of production technology for both vaccines to carry out all stages of their production in Mexico.

Once its test batches are evaluated, Sputnik V will become the third vaccine after AstraZeneca and Cansino, which is bottled and packaged in Mexico from the active component.

