MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine's efficiency in formation of cellular immunity to COVID-19 is close to 100 percent, a senior researcher at a genetic engineering laboratory of the Gamaleya institute said on Thursday.

"The immunological efficiency ... involves cellular and humoral immune response. According to the available results, the humoral immune response exceeds 98 percent and the cell-mediated immunity is close to 100 percent," Daria Egorova said at an online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.