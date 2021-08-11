UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Has Confirmed Its Quality, Safety - Developer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Has Confirmed Its Quality, Safety - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has been registered in Russia for one year, has confirmed its quality and safety during this time, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, told Sputnik.

"The vaccine has confirmed its quality and safety for this year," Gintsburg said.

He said that during this time, certain restrictions on the vaccination of oncology patients have been removed, the vaccine has been allowed for pregnant and has become available for the elderly.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th August 2021

38 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

9 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

8 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

8 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.