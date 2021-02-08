UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Safest In World - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is the safest vaccine against COVID-19 in the world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Sputnik V is the safest ... It has shown a high level of protection," Maduro said at a Sunday weekly health briefing.

Earlier this month, Maduro said that clinical trials of Sputnik V in Venezuela had shown its 100 percent efficacy.

Venezuela registered Sputnik V in January. According to Maduro, the first 10 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine should arrive in Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

