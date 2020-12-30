BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The first 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine should arrive in Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021 and will be provided to the population free of charge, President Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with the governors, which was broadcast on Twitter.

"Today we signed a contract for the first 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and Venezuela will provide it to the entire population free of charge... They should arrive in the first quarter of next year. In the next 90 days, Venezuela will vaccinate 10 million people," Maduro said.

Priority will be given to older people and medical workers.