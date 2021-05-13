MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Republic of Maldives became the 65th country in the world to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"RDIF ... announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the food and Drug Authority (FDA) of the Republic of Maldives.

FDA granted Sputnik V an emergency use authorization. Thus Sputnik V has been registered in 65 countries with total population of over 3.2 billion people," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev pointed to the fact that the Maldive Islands are one of the most popular tourist destinations, and expressed confidence that vaccination with Sputnik V would "help maintain a normal life and economic activity while avoiding serious coronavirus restrictions in the future."