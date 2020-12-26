(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has proven to be more than 90 percent effective in people over 60 years old, the vaccine's official Twitter said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that the use of the Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for the elderly.

"Russia's Ministry of Health approved Sputnik V for 60+ population following clinical trials that showed complete safety and efficacy over 90% in this age group.

#SputnikV also fully protected from any severe cases in this and other age groups," the vaccine developer wrote on Twitter.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 trials in Russia, as well as in a number of countries. Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants that have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.