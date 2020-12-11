MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has expressed readiness to share its technology with France's Sanofi and the UK's GSK companies to help them with their vaccine development, the Russian vaccine's official Twitter account said on Friday.

The statement follows Sanofi's announcement earlier on Friday that the development of their coronavirus vaccine was delayed due to insufficient immune response among senior participants in clinical trials, with the vaccine expected to be ready in late 2021.

"#SputnikV is willing to share its technology with Sanofi @sanofi and GSK @GSK to help in developing their next vaccine. A partnership of different producers is the way of the future. Together we are stronger," the account said.

In late November, the Sputnik V developers also offered foreign vaccine producers their help. The Russian Gamaleya research institute suggested that UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca try to boost the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, combining it with a shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.