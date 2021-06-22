UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V Highly Effective Even Against New Coronavirus Strains - Developer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine guarantees almost 100 percent protection against grave and fatal cases even taking into consideration new coronavirus strains, Vladimir Gushchin, the head of the population variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, assured on Tuesday.

"Sputnik [V] obviously copes [with the Delta strain] ... The vaccine is still highly effective, it guarantees almost 100 percent protection against grave and fatal cases," Gushchin told SolovievLive YouTube show.

Sputnik V guarantees protection during a six-months period, developers noted.

More Stories From World

