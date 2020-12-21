MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, which has been recently discovered in the United Kingdom, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"We also confirm that according to our information Sputnik V is highly effective against the new mutation of the virus, which was discovered in Europe. It is effective against it, like against the existing strains. Sputnik V has repeatedly proven effective despite previous mutations of Protein S," Dmitriev told Russian President Vladimir Putin.