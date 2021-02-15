Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be the first vaccine to be administered en masse in Armenia, Gayane Sahakian, the deputy head of the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with the Shant TV channel on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be the first vaccine to be administered en masse in Armenia, Gayane Sahakian, the deputy head of the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with the Shant tv channel on Monday.

The Armenian health ministry greenlighted the use of the Russian vaccine on February 1. According to the ministry, the talks on the vaccine's delivery will be concluded in the coming days.

"Sputnik V is rather effective. According to the results of phase 3 clinical trials, it [the efficiency] is over 91 percent.

This is an encouraging figure, as we are likely to have Sputnik V as the first vaccine of mass use in the near future," Sahakian said.

According to the official,� talks with the Russian producer are ongoing, and the vaccine's supplies are expected in late February-early March.

Apart from that, Armenia will receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company through the COVAX facility. The authorities also do not exclude the possibility of obtaining the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.