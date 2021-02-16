MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia has filed for the registration of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V with South African regulator, the health ministry of the African nation said on Tuesday.

"We are continuously engaging with the manufacturers of Sputnik V, who have submitted documentation to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for registration," the ministry said in a statement posted by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Twitter.

The ministry added that South Africa was also engaged in extensive discussions China's Sinopharm to receive more information about its coronavirus vaccine.

The country has recently signed a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

Earlier in February, the South African government announced it was suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to its "minimal protection" against the new variant, which is currently prevalent in the country. Instead, the country is set to receive the first 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this week.