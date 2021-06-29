UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sputnik V Protects Against Indian Strain Although Effectiveness Drops - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Sputnik V Protects Against Indian Strain Although Effectiveness Drops - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine still protects against the Indian coronavirus strain and the 2.6 times decrease in effectiveness is in fact not significant, Denis Logunov, deputy director for scientific work at the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, assured on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize once again that the 2.6 times drop is in fact insignificant, it is less than of all the other vaccines globally, including both Pfizer and Moderna," Logunov said at a press conference.

Vaccination is the only way to protect oneself against COVID-19, the Gamaleya center's representative added.

Related Topics

India Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.