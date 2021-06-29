(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine still protects against the Indian coronavirus strain and the 2.6 times decrease in effectiveness is in fact not significant, Denis Logunov, deputy director for scientific work at the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, assured on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize once again that the 2.6 times drop is in fact insignificant, it is less than of all the other vaccines globally, including both Pfizer and Moderna," Logunov said at a press conference.

Vaccination is the only way to protect oneself against COVID-19, the Gamaleya center's representative added.