MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian vaccine Sputnik V took over Pfizer to rise to the second place among coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of countries' approvals, the vaccine's Twitter said.

"#SputnikV is now the world's second most popular #CovidVaccine in terms of regulatory approvals. Thank you for this vote of confidence!" it said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently ranked first in the world in terms of the number of approvals, licensed in 49 countries, followed by Sputnik V with 45. Pfizer is ranks third with 43, followed by Moderna (19 countries), as well as three Chinese vaccines Sinopharm (18), Sinovac (16), CanSino (4). The Johnson&Johnson vaccine ranks eighth, it was approved by 4 countries.