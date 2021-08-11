UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine 83% Effective Against Delta Coronavirus Strain- Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows great results against the Delta coronavirus strain, with its effectiveness against it reaching around 83%, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Sputnik V vaccine shows the most effective results in preventing and fighting the Delta strain.

The latest data show that its effectiveness amounts to around 83%, these are Russian data," Murashko told reporters.

The vaccine is more than 95% effective against severe coronavirus cases, the minister added.

