MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows great results against the Delta coronavirus strain, with its effectiveness against it reaching around 83%, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Sputnik V vaccine shows the most effective results in preventing and fighting the Delta strain.

The latest data show that its effectiveness amounts to around 83%, these are Russian data," Murashko told reporters.

The vaccine is more than 95% effective against severe coronavirus cases, the minister added.