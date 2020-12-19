MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine against COVID-19 has no negative impact on fertility, which has been confirmed by animal tests, the head of the Gamaleya research center, which developed the original vaccine, told Sputnik.

"Of course, the vaccine's impact on fertility has been studied via animal tests: using mice and rabbits. There is no negative impact [on fertility]," Alexander Gintsburg said.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world ” Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.