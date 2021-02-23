BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"The department of drugs and medical products under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a registration certificate for combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V)," a ministry spokesman said.

He said the vaccine registration would make it possible "in the near future to vaccinate the population to prevent coronavirus infection."

The first cases of coronavirus were recorded in Kyrgyzstan in early March 2020. To date, the number of cases has exceeded 86,000, with 1,460 deaths.