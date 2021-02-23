UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Registered In Kyrgyzstan - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Registered in Kyrgyzstan - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"The department of drugs and medical products under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a registration certificate for combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V)," a ministry spokesman said.

He said the vaccine registration would make it possible "in the near future to vaccinate the population to prevent coronavirus infection."

The first cases of coronavirus were recorded in Kyrgyzstan in early March 2020. To date, the number of cases has exceeded 86,000, with 1,460 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Kyrgyzstan March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2021 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

9 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

9 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.