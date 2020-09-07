MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is a one-of-a-kind treatment, and, contrary to some allegations, the vaccine was not stolen, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik.

"No, we did not steal it. The vaccine uses a unique two-vector human adenovirus technology which no-one else in the world currently has for COVID-19. Vectors are engineered viruses, unable to reproduce, which carry genetic material from the spike of coronavirus," Dmitriev said.

According to the RDIF CEO, Russia has successfully used the experience gained in the fight against the Ebola virus disease in order to create its coronavirus vaccine.

"Our technology employs two different human adenoviral vectors, Ad5 and Ad26, for a first and a second injection.

This technology helps to overcome pre-existing immunity to adenoviruses. Russia has benefited from modifying for COVID-19 an existing two-vector vaccine platform developed in 2015 for Ebola fever, which went through all phases of clinical trials and was used to defeat the Ebola epidemic in Africa in 2017," Dmitriev explained.

The Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents would be vaccinated against the coronavirus within several months.

Dmitriev said late last month that RDIF was planning to start exporting the Russian coronavirus vaccine in November or December.

According to Dmitriev, the Russian vaccine is likely a better approach than vaccines based on more experimental ideas, such as mRNA or chimpanzee adenovirus.