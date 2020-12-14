MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus showed a final proof of more than 90 percent after analysis of three control points of clinical trials, the vaccine's official Twitter said Monday.

"The data analysis at the final control point of the trials demonstrated a 91.4% efficacy rate.

According to the protocol the advance to the final control point allowed for the final proof of the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%," the press release posted on Twitter said.

In the first control point, the vaccine showed 92 percent efficacy rate, in the second point 91.4 percent.

The vaccine showed 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the coronavirus.

Gamaleya research center will publish the results in an international peer-reviewed medical journal. A report will be created to submit for accelerated registration of Sputnik V in various countries.