Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized In 26 Countries - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized in 26 Countries - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was authorized in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thus bringing the total number of countries where it is authorized to 26, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a press release.

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators."

More Stories From World

