MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 can be produced abroad for 500 million people per year starting from 2021, while the first international deliveries of the vaccine will start in January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"The current agreements between RDIF and leading foreign pharmaceutical companies allow the Sputnik V vaccine to be produced abroad for 500 million people per year, starting from 2021. RDIF is currently considering additional applications from a number of countries and companies to further increase production capacity," the RDIF said in a press release.

In January of 2021, the vaccine will be delivered first to the international customers "based on the existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers," while those who have recently submitted request for the vaccine would receive the first batches starting from March, 2021.