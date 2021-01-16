Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine can receive authorization in Peru within a month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine can receive authorization in Peru within a month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Peruvian Health Ministry said that it had struck a non-disclosure agreement with the Sputnik V developer, the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund confirms negotiations with the Health Ministry of Peru. The Russian vaccine can be registered in the country within a month," the RDIF said.

According to the Peruvian Health Ministry, the country is also in vaccine talks with US pharma company Moderna.