BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developer has yet to request the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) scientific advice as the first step toward a possible application for marketing authorization, the bloc's regulator told Sputnik.

"We would clarify that we are still in an early phase of interaction with the developer. However, the developer has not submitted a request for scientific advice at this point," the watchdog said.

EMA noted that once it provides guidance to the developer, it will announce it on its website.

"For a COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised in the EU, a company would be expected to engage in preliminary discussions and submit a marketing authorisation application to EMA.

The Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) will then assess the scientific data to determine whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks," the agency added.

Sputnik V was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4 percent, based on the final control point of 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the study participants.