Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Volunteers Will No Longer Get Placebo In Trials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:34 PM

Russia's health ministry has approved changing the format of post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia's health ministry has approved changing the format of post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19: volunteers will no longer get placebo, only the real vaccine, since it has already proven safe, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The ministry of health has allowed to stop [registration of volunteers for injecting placebo] as of yesterday or today, as everything has been confirmed, the pandemic is ongoing, and placebo is not fine at all," Gintsburg said.

Gintsburg specified that the trials would continue but volunteers would no longer get placebo.

"I would try to identify those who received placebo to vaccinate them, but it is unclear yet if this can be allowed," Gintsburg added.

According to the Gamaleya institute chief, many volunteers who received placebo have already got vaccinated after realizing they have not developed antibodies.

