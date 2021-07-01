BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A study by Argentine scientists showed that the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine causes the production of antibodies against the gamma (Brazil), alpha (UK) and lambda (the Andes, South America) variants, which are common in Argentina.

"There was no difficulty in the neutralizing activity of sera from people vaccinated with Sputnik V," according to the findings of the study by Proyecto PAIS , the Biobank of Infectious Diseases (BBEI), the Inbris Institute and the Jose de San Martin hospital.

The researchers noted that the immunized individuals developed antibodies that neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 variants that circulate in Argentina: lines P.1 (gamma), B.1.1.7 (alpha) and C.37 (lambda).

At the same time, the amount of antibodies neutralizing the gamma variant in the blood sera of convalescent patients or those vaccinated with Sputnik was reduced by 67 percent.