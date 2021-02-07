UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Fully Approved For Use In Hungary - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Sunday that the national healthcare service center had fully approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for use in the European country.

"The national healthcare service center has completed the necessary formal studies of the Sputnik V vaccine, which have determined that the vaccine meets the manufacturer's specifications in terms of product quality and is suitable for use on humans," Kasler said on Facebook.

Apart from Sputnik V, three other vaccines have been approved for use in Hungary, namely the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. It has been in 21 countries across the world.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, has initiated the process to get Sputnik V approved in the EU. So far, Hungary remains the only member of the bloc to have authorized the use of the Russian vaccine.

