MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis that was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection, according to the press release published in the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

As many as 40,000 volunteers are currently taking part in the double-blind, randomized, placebo-control phase 3 of the clinical trials. Over 20,000 of them have already received the first component of the vaccine, while over 16,000 volunteers have received both the first and the second doses.

"The trials evaluated efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection. As a result of a statistical analysis of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92% after the second dose," the press release read.

According to the press release, the observation of additional 10,000 vaccinated volunteers, representing doctors and other high-risk groups, "also confirmed the vaccine's efficacy rate of over 90 percent."

"As of November 11, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research. Some of those vaccinated had short-term minor adverse events such as pain at the injection site, flu-like syndrome including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache," the press release read on.

Observation of the volunteers will continue for six months, and after that the final report will be presented, according to the press release.