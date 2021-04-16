MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine may also effectively protect animals from COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Microbiology that developed the drug, told Sputnik.

"I do believe that Sputnik V will also effectively protect animals, but we should vaccinate people at first," Gintsburg said.

He stressed that animals should be vaccinated not only for their protection, but also to stop animal-to-human transmission.