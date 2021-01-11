UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended For Phase 3 Clinical Trials In India - Dr. Reddy's

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:36 PM

India's Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended the Drugs Controller General to start the enrollment of volunteers for Phase 3 clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) India's Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended the Drugs Controller General to start the enrollment of volunteers for Phase 3 clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories pharmaceutical company said on Monday.

Sputnik V met the primary safety threshold during Phase 2 clinical in India, therefore the board recommended continuing Phase 3 clinical trials without modifications, Dr. Reddy's said in a press release.

"The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. Further, the safety data has been submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India for review and approval to continue phase 3 clinical trials," the press release read.

Phase 2 trials of the Russian vaccine in India began on December 1 and involved 100 participants in a randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study.

"The phase 2 study in India showed a very good safety profile. This further reinforces our confidence in the safety of Sputnik V, which has now been administered to more than 1 million people in Russia and more than 300,000 people in Argentina.

We are working closely towards fast-tracking the launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India," Dr. Reddy's co-chairman and managing director, G V Prasad, said, as quoted in the press release.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which oversees the vaccine's exports, was quoted as pointing out that the vaccine was based on a safe technology of human adenoviral vectors, which ensures the consistency of it demonstrating safety and high efficacy in international clinical trials.

Phase 3 clinical trials in India are expected to enroll 31,000 participants.

Sputnik V was the first ever officially registered coronavirus vaccine � the Russian government did it on August 11. In addition to Russia, Sputnik V was registered by Algeria, Argentine, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia, while clinical trials continue in Belarus, Egypt, India, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

The vaccine's dosing regimen is two doses per patient at least 21 days apart. Interim clinical results from latest studies in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.

